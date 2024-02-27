Plateau NLC, Workers Protest Against High Cost Of Living

Plateau State workers on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest spearheaded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), against the relentless surge in the cost of living.

The protest which is slated for two days saw hundreds of Plateau workers take to the streets of Jos, to voice their discontent and demand immediate action from the government.

The protest, which gained momentum for hours saw a diverse array of participants, including workers, students, traders, and civil society groups. Carrying placards with slogans denouncing the escalating prices of essential goods and services.

The demonstrators converge at the State Secretariat Junction flyover chanting slogans calling for economic justice.

In an interview with some of the protesters, sentiments of frustration and despair were palpable. Many lamented the unrelenting strain on their finances, with the cost of food, transportation, and housing skyrocketing beyond their means.

“We can no longer bear the burden of this economic hardship,” exclaimed one protester, echoing the sentiments of many.

The State chairman of the NLC Comrade Eugene Manji emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to address the root causes of the economic crisis.

He called for concrete measures to stabilize prices, increase wages to match the rising cost of living and curb inflationary pressures that have eroded the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.

“We need action, not words, the cost of living is very high and we can’t take it anymore. Government must rise to the task”; declared the the Plateau state labour leader, underscoring the growing impatience among the populace for meaningful change.

The protest on the Plateau mirrored similar demonstrations taking place across the country, as Nigerians from all walks of life united in their demand for economic justice.

The NLC, emboldened by the widespread support, vowed to escalate their efforts until their demands were met.

With the momentum of the protest, all eyes remain fixed on the government’s response to the pressing issue of the high cost of living.