Plateau New Year Eve Tragedy: Gunmen Kill 9 In Jos South

Barely minutes into the New Year, suspected armed Fulani militants unleashed terror on Bum Community in Chugwi, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing no fewer than nine persons.

New Telegraph reports that the attack, which reportedly occurred around 11:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025, shattered the festive mood as residents were preparing to usher in 2026, leaving the agrarian community in shock and mourning.

A press statement by the Berom Youths Moulder Association (BYM), Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, on New Year morning in Jos confirmed that nine corpses had been recovered, while search and rescue operations were still ongoing, sparking fears that the casualty figure could rise.

The attack is coming barely hours after security alerts warning that some communities in Jos South LGA were at risk of attack Meanwhile, the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) said it is monitoring the situation closely and would provide updates as events unfold.

The latest killings of nine persons has further heightened anxiety over the recurring spate of violent attacks on rural communities in Plateau State, especially during festive seasons meant for peace and celebration.