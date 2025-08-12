Plateau Muslims Offer Special Prayers For APC Chairman, Nentawe

Muslims in Plateau State on Tuesday gathered at the Jos Central Mosque to offer special prayers for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, and for the peace and progress of Nigeria.

The prayer session, which began with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an, was led by the Chief Imam of Jos, Sheikh Ghazali Ismaila Adam.

He explained that it is part of Islamic tradition to turn to prayer in both good and challenging times.

“One of the objectives of this prayer is to supplicate to Almighty Allah whenever events occur—whether positive or negative. We thank Him and seek His protection.

“By Allah’s grace, we have been blessed with the appointment of one of our own as the National Chairman of the ruling party. As Muslims, we felt it necessary to come together and pray for his success,” Sheikh Ghazali said.

He added that Prof. Nentawe’s success would be a success for Plateau State as a whole, noting that the congregation also prayed for the state to retain its ministerial position.

The cleric further urged politicians to prioritise unity, peace, and harmony over ethnic or religious affiliations.

The convener of the prayer session, APC stalwart and former Plateau State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Muhammad Nazifi Ahmad, said the gathering aimed to seek divine guidance and protection for Prof. Nentawe as he assumes the demanding role of leading Africa’s largest political party.

“When he contested for the governorship of Plateau State, we prayed for him. When he became a minister, we prayed for him. Today, as he assumes the position of National Chairman, we are once again praying for his success,” Nazifi stated.

He described the role as Herculean and labour-intensive, requiring divine intervention for effective leadership.

The prayer session was attended by the Deputy Imam of Jos, Sheikh Nasiru Falake, several Qur’anic scholars, and members of the Muslim community.