Plateau Muslim Faithful Offer Special Prayers To Favour Mutfwang At S’Court

Muslim faithful from the 17 LGAs in Plateau State have organized a special prayer session at the Jos Central Mosque toward the success of the Governor. Barr. Caleb Mutfwang-led administration in the state and for a favorable judgment at the Supreme Court.

The former member of the Plateau House of Assembly Hon. Sani Abubakar while speaking to Journalists at the occasion said they organized the special prayers to recite key verses of the Qur’an and to seek God’s face toward the success of the current administration in our dear state.

He explained that the mowas is aimed at praying to God to provide the governor with the wisdom and ability to lead Plateau well stressing that the special prayer was the first of its kind in the state.

”As Muslims, we believe in the power of the Qur’an and we turn to it in times of need or difficulties. The governor has hit the ground running and the people are already reaping the dividends of democracy, so, he needs our prayers to keep on with the good works.

”This session is also symbolic, to show the whole world that the Muslim Ummah in Plateau loves the governor and in support of his administration, ”he said.

On her part, Hajiya Jamila Shehu, commended the governor for starting on a good note, adding that the prayer session is in solidarity with his inclusive style of governance.

”So, we are here to pray for a successful tenure for the governor; for God to give him the wherewithal to continue with the inclusive governance he has started.

”There are insinuations that the governor is against the Muslims, so this special gathering is to tell the world that the governor is for all. We all know who the governor is; he is a special breed who loves and cares for everybody devoid of tribal, religious, or political sentiments.

”He is moving with the women, the young and old; Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are not left out, and this is because he means well for the state”.

Also Speaking the PDP Chairman Jos North Local Government Area Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi appealed to the judges of the Apex Court to critically look into the merit of the appeal and deliver it based on facts and not technicalities.