Plateau: Military Engages Stakeholders On Peaceful Co-Existence

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Save Haven (OPSH) Folusho Oyinlola has called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure peace and security in Plateau State, particularly as the upcoming farming season draws near.

It would be recalled that since assumption of office as the Commanding Officer and Commander OPSH, Oyinlola has continued the engagement with stakeholders, farmers and herders in order to ensure a successful 2025 farming season in Plateau State.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement held in Mangu, Plateau state the GOC, said the engagement was crucial to prepare the minds of herders and farmers towards a successful 2025 farming season.

He described the theme of the engagement which is “Consolidating on the Security Gains for a Peaceful Farming Season” as a catalyst for peace and prosperity in communities.

Oyinlola reiterated the commitment of 3 Division and OPSH to continue exploring robust non-kinetic strategies towards fostering peaceful coexistence in communities.

The commander added that the people of Mangu and Pankshin LGAs must agree to live together irrespective of religion and ethnic background, to achieve stability and economic prosperity.

The commander assured that security agencies will collaborate with communities to provide timely and effective responses to security challenges, while noting that the cooperation of stakeholders is vital towards sustaining peace as the year 2025 farming season approaches.

He added that security will be provided for displaced communities to enable internally displaced persons return to farming, thereby boosting their economic growth and improving standard of living.

“Security is a collective responsibility, and sustainable peace can only be achieved when communities support security efforts by reporting criminal activities and collaborating with security agencies,” he said.

Plateau state Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, represented by a former Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Titus Alams at the meeting disclosed that his administration has made Plateau comfortable for people to come in and do businesses.

He enjoined the people to support government efforts at finding a common ground for farmers and herders to operate.

Stakeholders who spoke during the engagement including the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Ngolong Ngas, Director-General Plateau Peace Building Agency and chairmen of Mangu and Pankshin LGAs, emphasised the need for farmers and herders to tolerate one another so as to achieve a successful farming season.

The stakeholders advised that past agreements on farming season should be revisited, serving as a guide to the activities of both herders and farmers during the important farming season.

Also Present at the Peace meeting were top government officials, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, women leaders, and youth representatives.

