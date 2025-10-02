Plateau Men Take Lead In Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence

Men from diverse backgrounds across Plateau State have stepped forward to confront gender-based violence as the Male Feminist Nigeria (MFN) Project officially launched in Pankshin on Tuesday.

The initiative, led by the Kozaki Transformation and Development Foundation, brought together traditional rulers, religious leaders, transport workers, barbers, academics, and grassroots groups in a rare coalition united for gender justice.

Central to the engagement was the call for men to take responsibility in dismantling harmful cultural norms and practices that perpetuate violence against women and girls. Speakers emphasized that the fight for gender equality is not solely a “women’s issue” but a collective responsibility that also liberates men from the constraints of toxic masculinity.

Communication Officer of the MFN Project, Mr. Akighir Caleb Akighir, underscored the importance of addressing negative masculinity. “Negative masculinity not only harms women, it limits men too,” he said, warning that harmful gender expectations often confine men as well.

In a keynote address titled “Becoming a Male Ally: From Conviction to Consistency,” Program Officer Manfred Akpen challenged men to move beyond rhetoric and demonstrate consistent action in their homes, workplaces, and communities.

By the end of the session, stakeholders—including transport unions, barbers, religious and traditional leaders, academic institutions, and community-based groups—pledged to become ambassadors of positive masculinity and champions of gender equality.

The participants embraced the message of male allyship, expressing their readiness to challenge patriarchal ideologies and promote gender justice in their communities.

The engagement marks a significant milestone for the MFN Project in Plateau State, North Central Nigeria, and sets the tone for its expansion across the region.

Notable attendees included Fr. Gogwim, Rev. Dr. Kashim Basil, and the Executive Director of Kozaki Foundation, Very Rev. Fr. Barr. Isaiah Ter.