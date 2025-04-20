Plateau Massacre: Survivors Narrate Gory Details Of Attacks

Share

The residents of Zike village, in Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom of Plateau State, had on Sunday night witnessed the saddest moment in their lives. That was following a midnight attack by suspected by Fulani militia, who killed over 50 persons, including children, women and the elderly.

Mr Mangwa Sambo, a 45-year-old victim and native of Zike, Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of the state, lost 10 members of his family. He told Sunday Telegraph in tears that his wife, five children and four family members were killed overnight.

“The attackers came over around 12am; rounded our house. How I escapes is still a miracle I couldn’t tell. But they killed my wife, Talatu, with our five children, my brother and his three children. We don’t know what we have done to the people. How can they just kill my wife, children, my brother and his children. They have left me without a single member of a family. Why ? He broke down in tears.

“This is the highest wickedness I have seen in my life. This happened to me directly. I witnessed my own dear wife killed, five children killed, my brother killed and three of his children. Again, I don’t know how to start. We are not fighting with anybody. Neither did we kill anybody but because of wickedness, they just want to wipe our tribe from the face of the earth. What have we done? How will I start now? I am left alone”.

He added: “The killers also attacked my neighbours and killed two people in the same environment. You can see how bullets went through my room doors. Even if they want to kill us adult, why include children? You see, they want to wipe away our tribe.” Sambo couldn’t hold his tears back.

Another victim, Martha Daniel, 34-year- old, who lost her mother and brother expressed bitterness over the killings. While in tears, she narrated how they had conversation with her mother: “I had discussed very important issue with my mum. Look at how she was killed; an innocent mother killed in cold blood. She is old already. Why should they kill her? What did she do? They also killed my brother. My brother is pillar in the house. He farms to feed my mother and the entire household. Now, they have taken away our great supporter and defender of the house.”

For Janet John, 36 and married, her husband escaped narrowly from the attackers. But she told Sunday Telegraph that her seven family members were surrounded by the attackers and killed in cold blood.

“We ran and hid in bush behind our house. We heard the attackers talking in Fulani language. We kept quiet. Everyone was extra careful, so that they will not notice that we hid inside the bush. We thank God we had children but God protected them. But other brothers and sisters, who were not lucky like us were killed. If the government is serious, why are they allowing us to be killed? We are already farmers but still, they killed us like chicken. In Bassa, we are not far from the Barracks, but still our people were killed. You will only see the security in the night, but after the killed us, then you will see them coming. Why? What is the essence of the security agencies? They burnt down our houses. We are now displaced here in the Primary School Zike. You can see us in this condition”.

Another victim, Akpondu Ajiri, said his two brothers and five of their children were attacked and killed.

“I couldn’t sleep since the attacks. It is devastating. We were with them just few days ago and they are gone because of this wicked world. When I called one of my brother’s number and it was switched off, I kept calling that night and it was switched off. Then my mind was not at rest. When I discovered that they were killed, I was mad within myself. Till this time, I’am talking to you, it seems like a dream”, he said.

He said the midnight attack was done by suspected Fulani militia, which killed over 52 persons, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The attack has sparked concerns due to the communities’ proximity to the 3 Division Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, raising questions about the effectiveness of security measures in the area.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, including top heads of security agencies visited the affected communities, expressing condolences and reassuring them of support.

Also, the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, assured them that the police would work tirelessly to identify and apprehend the masterminds behind the attacks.

Former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Jonah Wuyep (Rtd) had in his reaction to the killings in Plateau State said the continuous and sustained attacks in communities in the state should not be described as conflicts between herders and farmers or communal clash but a genocide against the Plateau natives.

He added that ethnic cleansing and genocide should not be tolerated in a civilised society, describing the recent wave of deadly attacks in the state, which claimed over 100 lives within a week as deeply painful .

“I want the world to know that attacks on innocent persons in the state is not herders’ ,farmers; clash. Was it in the farm that people were killed in Bokkos and Bassa? Was there a clash? If so, between who and who? We know that the locals were attacked and killed. So, if it was a clash, with which group of people? What is there identity? This is a terrorist attack and the security must fish the perpetrators out.

“The earlier the security identify those who are attacking our people, the better for the nation in addressing the spate of insecurity in the country.”

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop

Daniel Okoh, had described the recent attacks in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State as “premeditated vicious acts of genocide” against indigenous Christian communities.

Okoh stated this in Jos, during CAN’s distribution of relief materials to victims of the recent attacks in Plateau State.

Represented by the CAN’s Vice President and Former ECWA President, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, he condemned the attacks in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, describing it as “premeditated vicious acts of genocide” against the Christian indigenes.

Meanwhile, many groups, including the coalition of Civil Society of Nigeria, Plateau Chapter and Members of Ethnic Nationalities had all condemned the incessant killings in Plateau State and called on all citizens to defend themselves.

