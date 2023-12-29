Plateau Massacre: Northern Reps Condemn Killings, Demand Probe

The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives has condemned in strong terms the barbaric murder of over 155 person’s in some communities in Plateau State. The caucus also called for a thorough investigation into the carnage. Chairman of the caucus, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday. He said: “The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives received the news of the gruesome and barbaric murder of citizens in 23 villages across Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau state on Christmas Day eve with a broken heart.

“First, we would like to commiserate with the government and good people of Plateau State and also in the same breath condemn the killings as the most barbaric, senseless and vicious acts that should not find its place in our society. “These barbaric acts should not and have never been a representation of what the northern part of this country is known for. We are known for being accommodating and respectful of individual differences along religious, cultural, ethnic and socio-economic spectra and as such this incident is devoid of reason, indefensible and a reproach on our humanity.

“From media reportage putting the figure of the casualties in the coordinated attacks to over 150 and the outrage that have since trailed it, we join the rest of Nigerians to demand for a thorough and well intentioned fact finding on the direct and remote cause(s) of these senseless killings that have put our region in the bad light of national discuss again. “We believe that only a thorough fact finding mission with a commitment to punishing all those that played direct or indirect roles in this massacre as well as other pockets of killings that have been taking place in the state in the last few weeks as reported in the media will lead to a lasting peace in the Plateau region, which has now become renowned for attacks and reprisal attacks, especially among farming communities and the pastoralists.

“We call on governments at both state and federal level and all security agencies to ensure justice is served in this matter by bringing all the perpetrators to book and finding a lasting solution to this recurring criminality in Plateau and other parts of Northern Nigeria. “We also call on the governments and good spirited organisations and individuals to come to the aid of all those injured and displaced in this attack. In our capacity as lawmakers, we will play our parts with vigour to support institutions and individuals in their roles to ensure lasting peace in our region.

“We must reiterate as a people that ‘never again’ will we allow this to happen in our locality and we must all vow to play our parts in ensuring the sanctity of human lives are protected.”