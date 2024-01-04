Plateau Massacre: It’s Time For State/Community Police

The recent Plateau massacre has been one among too many. Condemnations have since trailed the unfortunate development.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, like many others, took time to visit the affected areas; his message was resounding, including his earlier repeated calls for an overhaul of the nation’s security apparatus.

The VP was emphatic and stressed that whatever it takes, ‘we have to defeat violence’ in Nigeria. The Vice President gave the assurance that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would not rest on its oars until victims of the gruesome murders and attacks in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State get justice.

He said that in the attacks, which began on Sunday Christmas Eve and lasted about 48 hours, where gunmen killed over 200 villagers and razed many houses, with over 10,000 peoples reportedly displaced were barbaric and act of genocide.

Shettima, who was accompanied by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said President Tinubu was heartbroken about the killings, vowed that the perpetrators would not go scot-free. He said: “President Tinubu is deeply shaken by this tragedy and shares in this unspeakable sorrow that has shattered the joy of Christmas across the country.

When a community bleeds, the entire nation feels the pain. The pain we feel now transcends ethnicity or religion, geography and politics. The grief that binds us is a testament to our shared humanity, not differences.”

Nigeria’s past, present and even the future, makes the establishment and operation of a federal, state and local government Policing or Law Enforcement un-debatably mandatory! Nigeria needs and should have Federal Police, State Police and Local Police! It just makes sense! The local people, the local authorities know the neighbourhoods, the local people and local circumstances better! It is in the opinion of many analysts today, both within and outside the country that lives have become so cheap in the country that when people die, there is hardly the expected feeling of loss.

Irrespective of the circumstances, it is always seen as a glaring act of man’s inhumanity against his fellow, and usually the number involved be- comes the yardstick of government’s action.

Arguments have been put forward against the oddity of comparing the lives of humans to cows, and also the present government’s responses to issues of the lingering killings across the country, especially on the eccentric excuses of more lives being lost when a political party held sway in governance than today.

So, when calls are made with stern concerns, especially from highly placed political actors whose ordinary considerations should be listened to, it becomes of essence that such concerns are drummed louder for purposes of the needed actions.

Nigeria has been seen as gradually heading towards the Rwandan experience. If these killings are not curtailed as soon as possible, it may lead to a scale that may even play out outside the territory known as Nigeria, with international implications.

It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to ensure this doesn’t occur again, and if we’re determined, we’ll be able to stamp it out.

Working for peace is really not easy; it should involve the government, faith- based organisations, the church and its builders, leaders from the Islamic faith, community-based organisations and leaders, and if we’re finding it difficult, nothing stops us from calling for assistance from the international community in order to deal with this problem.

In the past, it was the case that Native Authorities or also called NA and or Local Authorities or called LA, these primary level authorities maintained law and order through the NA or LA police departments, these NA or LA police enforced local ordinances, byelaws, rules and regulations of the localities or municipalities over which the NA or