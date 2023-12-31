Plateau Massacre: How We Escaped Over 100 Invaders –Survivors

Nanpan: They Chopped off My Two Arms, Left Me for Dead

My Mother, Brother Killed –Boy, 7 Recounts

I Didn’t Know Where I Was Running To-65-Year-Old Rebecca

One week after suspected Fulani bandits attacked 25 Communities of Bokkos, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State; with the death toll hitting 200, victims of the senseless killings are counting their losses. The survivors, mostly women and children, who are receiving treatments in Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Bokkos and Barkin Ladi General Hospital, said their escape from the attackers was nothing short of a miracle of God. They claimed to have escaped death by the whiskers as their assailants left them for dead after they sustained injuries from machete cuts. In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, some of the survivors said that attacks were well- coordinated attacks as the bandits knew that it was the Eve of Christmas, when most sons and daughters of the locality had returned to the villages to celebrate their Christmas with relatives after one or two years away in the city.

Maska Nanpan, who sustained injuries all over his body as a result of machete cuts, said the bandits cut off his two hands and macheted his two legs. “I escaped just by the Grace of God.” Nanpan, who was on crutches, narrated his sad moment in tears while on his hospital bed. He said: “The attackers came around 7 pm on Sunday, December 24. Our village shares a boundary with Bokkos and Barkin Ladi. We were in the kitchen with my family when we started hearing gunshots. So, everyone in the House ran for safety, but for I had crutches, and I couldn’t run. They ran and left me at home since I don’t have legs. So, I managed to enter one of the rooms, and locked myself in but when they attackers came, I saw three of them on me. They all decided to machete my head and kill me. So, immediately I blocked it with my hand and they cut my right hand off first. They also tried the second time and I blocked it with my left hand and they cut it off also.

You can see the two hands cut off. They cut my legs and threw away the crutches. They machetted my body thinking I was dead. So, they left and told them- selves that I had died because I held my breath in pains without moving my body for seconds. That, indeed, saved my life. He was with his mother in the next hospital bed close to him. “I know the attackers, they are Fulani. They even called my name. I saw them. They concluded I was dead. They didn’t want me alive even when I begged them to spare me. I had an issue with my legs some weeks ago. I had given up. The pains were so hard for me but God saved me”, Nanpan said. Also narrating her ordeal, Nanpan’s mother, Mama Rebecca, who is in her mid-sixties, with tears streaming down her cheeks, said it was providence that saved her, pointing at the leg where she was shot.

She said: “It’s only God that saved me and my Son. I ran a different way to the bush, trying to escape because the attackers came at the time we were cooking and kept firing gunshots and burning our houses. I didn’t know I would survive.” Another survivor, 7-year- old boy from Mbar Mangai, also in tears, said he was shot in the hand, and they killed his mother and younger brother. He couldn’t talk but kept crying in pain. Sunday Telegraph gathered that he ran and hid and was watching how some persons were killed by the bandits, including his mother and younger brother in Mbar Bokkos. He was still in the trauma and shock while suffering from the pains of gunshot. When a Sunday Telegraph correspondent visited the Primary school and CO- CIN RCC in Bokkos Local Government Area, where over 10,000 internally displaced persons from the 25 attacked communities have taken refuge, it was a sight of sadness, anger, hunger and depression on the faces of the survivors.

Some of them, who spoke to our Correspondent, said they had either lost their husbands, children or other loved ones. They said the incidents have forced them to abandon their homes in search of safety. An old woman, Mama Uren Mangai, from Farrah Village, while narrating her sad story, told the Sunday Telegraph that the suspected Fulani herdsmen killed her husband, burnt their house left her widow with nowhere to go. “I am here in this school, no place for me to go,” she added. Also speaking at the IDP camp in Bokkos was 48 years old, Mr. Irimiya Makut, whose village was destroyed and burnt down. He said over 26 persons were killed. On her part, a 40-year-old woman, Cecelia Philibus, became a widow with 8 children. She is currently staying in the camp looking up to God for survival. She said, “I don’t know what to do now.

I cry to the government for help. Our house was burnt. Nowhere to go, no food and we don’t know where to go again”. Malau Angai, another victim, while narrating his experience, said he would live to remember what he went through during the attack. “It was in the night even before we took our dinner when suddenly, we started hearing people shouting. Our relatives started running helter-skelter seeking refuge. I lost my brother 5 and his children. Our farm produce has been destroyed. “We didn’t go to church. We didn’t celebrate Christmas. This is the first time in history that we have not celebrated Christmas. We didn’t know that it was the Christmas period. I had never seen what I saw during the attack.

We were just running in any direction in the bush for our lives. It was when the security personnel arrived in our community that we came out of the bush.” For the past two decades, the state has been witnessing terrorist attacks where innocent citizens were killed while sleeping at midnight. Many believed that the Federal Government’s lack of political will to end the attacks and bring perpetrators to book has been lacking. The Christmas Eve attack communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State came a day after another attack in Mangu, where 16 persons were killed and couldn’t enjoy the 2023 Christmas with their loved ones in peace, especially as many relatives had travelled home their festivities.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Bokkos LGA disclosed that the attacks, which took place between Sunday 24th December night and Monday 25th December 2023 claimed 148 lives, including women and children, leaving hundreds injured. Kassah said 1,290 houses, 82 vehicles and 187 motor- cycles were burned in the 25 communities that were attacked. “These acts of terror- ism led to the loss of one hundred and forty-eight persons (148), eighty-eight (88) persons were injured, one thousand, two hundred and ninety houses destroyed, eighty-one (81) motor vehicles, one hundred and eighty seven (187) motorcycles, two hundred and sixty seven (267) water pump machines as well as thousands of persons including women and children were displaced and settled in schools, churches and other private and public places.”