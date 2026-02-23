Plateau MACBAN Says Gunmen Kill 2 Herders In Fresh Attack

Herders in Plateau State have called for justice after two of their members were reportedly killed by gun- men in a fresh attack days after three herders were reportedly killed in a similar incident.

In a statement in Jos yesterday, the state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ibrahim Babayo, said the latest attack occurred on Saturday when gunmen attacked two teenage herders near Jol Village in Riyom Local Government Area.

According to him, the victims, 18-year-old Muhammad Sani, and 17-year-old Furuk Bilyaminu, were grazing cattle when they were attacked. He added that three cattle were also killed during the incident.

Babayo condemned the kill- ings, alleging that the attackers were militants. “Less than 48 hours after three innocent herders were ambushed and killed along the Dorowa-Jong Road in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, MACBAN is bringing to the notice of the general public yet another attack against our members, resulting in the death of two herders.