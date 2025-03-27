Plateau LP Stakeholders Endorse Gyang Zi’s Defection To APC

Share

Ahead of the 2025 political party congresses, Plateau State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) stakeholders has endorsed the defection of the candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections and the leader of Justice and Rebirth, Barr Gyang Zi SAN, to the All Progressive Congress (APC) with the view to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

They made this call in a communique issued at the end of the enlarged meeting of the stakeholders from the Plateau North senatorial zone at the residence of Barr. Gyang Zi in Rayfield Jos.

The communique was jointly signed by Dr. Ayiki Sati, Director General, Justice and Rebirth and Barr. Samuel Galadima- 2024 Chairmanship candidate of Jos East LGA among others said the call became imperative on the sideline of the leadership tussle at the National Level which violates the core principles and values for the formation of the Party as an alternative for Nigeria for the protection, sustenance of democracy and Social Justice.

They regretted that the leadership tussle has also divided the party into factions, leaving party loyalists and supporters in a state of despondency and confusion, not knowing where they belong.

Our correspondent reports that the gathering included LP candidates from the 2023/2024 general elections, party executives, and support groups from the six local government areas of the Northern Senatorial District.

Besides, the focus of the discussions was centered on the state of the Labour Party at both the national and state levels and the need for political realignment ahead of the 2025 party congresses and conventions.

The stakeholders further frowned at the structural weaknesses in LP and resolved to advise Barr Gyang Zi to leave the party and join the APC while expressing confidence that the APC would provide him with a platform to advance good governance in the state.

The communique also emphasized the importance of political consultations, particularly with APC leaders at both state and national levels. It called for collaboration with Plateau State APC leaders, including Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong, Sen. Diket Plang, and other party officials.

According to the communique, supporters of Barr Gyang Zi also pledged to mobilize grassroots support for the APC, stating that their leader’s defection would strengthen the party in the state.

They urged the APC leadership to formally receive Gyang Zi and his supporters into the party, marking their official transition from the Labour Party.

Stakeholders also reiterated the need for inclusive governance, ensuring that youths, women, and less privileged individuals are sidelined in the democratic process, and accordingly officially denounced their membership in the Labour Party, declaring their support for the APC.

They assured that all LP structures aligned with Gyang Zi would follow suit, shifting their loyalty to the ruling party in the state and at the National level.

