Plateau LP Resolves Leadership Crisis, Pledge To Work For Unity

The Labour Party (LP) in Plateau State on Monday resolved its leadership crisis and pledged to work in unity for the success of the Party in the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Mrs Grace Zamfara with the North Central Coordinator of the party, Dr Joseph Ndira held a reconciliation meeting with all aggrieved members of the party in Jos and resolved to work together in unity while letting go of all issues before and after the 2023 general election in the state.

Speaking with Journalists in Jos, the Chairman disclosed that the resolution has ended the series of court cases involving Ambassador Yohanna Margif and Dr Dakum and hopes to strengthen the party in Plateau State.

“This sitting is to resolve the lingering crisis in the Labour Party in the plateau state, we have the forgotten native of the Labour Party from the North Central Zone attending this sitting which we have resolved the party leadership differences, and we are now United as one, no faction, no court case anymore”

“We are praying to God to give us Victory at the Presidential Tribunal to reclaim our stolen Mandate”

One of the strong contenders for the Governorship Candidate of the Party in Plateau State during the 2023 Election who had taken the party to Court Ambassador Yohanna Margif says the interest of the party is key to him and had since forgotten any issue that happened in the party.