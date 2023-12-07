Plateau Lawmaker Sacked By A’Court Embark On Thank You Tour To Constituents

…commissioned projects

The immediate past House of Representatives member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency and Plateau popular lawmaker, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos recently sacked by the Appeal Court has embarked on a thank you tour to his constituents to appreciate them for allowing him to serve in the 10th Assembly for four months and also commissioned projects.

Bagos who was re-elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term during the 2023 general elections and won with over 90,000 votes was sacked by the Appeal Court on November 7, 2023 as a result of the party not having structure and declared the candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Hon. Alfred Ajang as elected member.

The Lawmaker not disturbed by the setback embarked on a thank you tour to Jos South/Jos East Constituents to appreciate them for their support despite the court verdict.

While in Vwang, Du, Zawan and Gyel District of Jos South Local government he pledged his continued commitment to the people of the state.

“I will continue with the commitment to our people in or out of office. The PDP is here to stay, and we must continue to do what we promised to do for our people.

“The stadium I promised to Du people is nearing completion, while a transformer has been provided for you to enjoy uninterrupted power us

Hon. Bagos reiterated the belief that the mandate given to him remains intact, emphasizing that the constituents should continue to trust in God.

The Lawmaker also used the opportunity of the thank you tour to commission some of his projects including classroom blocks, Boreholes, newly acquired transformer and supported start-up businesses amongst others.