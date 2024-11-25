Plateau Launches Environmental, Social Clinic Awareness

Share

In an effort towards promoting sustainable development and environmental stewardship, the Plateau State Government has launched the Environmental and Social Clinic.

The State Commissioner of Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Bashir Datti while Speaking during a two-day environmental and social clinic for all Sub-Sector projects held in Jos said the initiative is a crucial component of the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) program.

According to him, the clinic’s primary objective is to institutionalize the Environmental and Social Screening Mechanism in all development projects in the WASH sector and other critical infrastructure projects.

“This mechanism is designed to identify potential environmental and social impacts of subprojects and develop strategies to mitigate them.

“The Environmental and Social Clinic will provide a range of services, including environmental education and awareness, sustainable livelihoods and community development, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and social justice and human rights.

Hon. Datti added awareness to provide strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

He expressed gratitude to partners and stakeholders who have supported the initiative, acknowledging their invaluable contributions, expertise, and passion.

The Commissioner added that Plateau State has taken a significant step towards creating a more just, equitable, and sustainable world.

Share

Please follow and like us: