Plateau Land Dispute: 6 Killed, 30 Injured, 40 Houses, Food Barns Burnt

Plateau State Government has condemned the communal clashes that resulted in the killing of six persons, injuring 30 persons, burning of 40 houses and food barns between communities of Mikang and Langtang North Local Government areas. The incident which occurred on Sunday involved 11 villages and was between the people of Ponlong Village of Mikang Local Government and Fungyallang village of Langtang North Local Government Area, all in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

While speaking with journalists on the development, Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ashome, described the killing of each other by the communities as unfortunate. He said the killing and burning of residential homes and food barns were a result of communal clashes between Communities of Mikang and Langtang North Local Government Areas due over land disputes. Speaking on the devastating incident, Hon Ashoms said that six persons died, 11 villages were involved, 30 persons were injured, and 40 residential homes touched.

“The government is saddened at this barbaric act, how can people who lived together all their lives take up arms against each other, injuring and burning each other’s houses over a land that can’t produce six bags of rice, as stated by the local government transition committee chairman yesterday.” Ashoms, however, noted that normalcy has been restored in the affected communities, as more security operatives have been deployed to the area “Currently there is more presence of security there, and we hope that peace will be restored permanently, we thank security operatives for a job well done.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hassan Steve Yabanet, also affirmed the deployment of more armed security operatives to the area. A press release issued by the spokesman of the state police command, DSP Alfred Alabo, yesterday made the confirmation. According to Alabo, “The Commissioner of Police has ordered intensified patrol of the area and the immediate deployment of additional personnel from Area Command Langtang, 66PMF Shendam, Shendam Division and a detachment of Tactical Teams from the state headquarters to prevent any further occurrences of such incidents.”

However the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, had in a Press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press, Mr Gyang Bere, condemned the outbreak of the communal hostilities that resulted in the destruction of property and injuries among residents of villages bordering Langtang North and Mikang Local Government Areas. He emphasised that such acts undermine government’s intensive efforts to foster peace and unity among citizens of diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, with the collective aim of advancing the state’s growth and prosperity.

Expressing his dismay over the conflict, Governor Mutfwang underscored the importance of dialogue as the most civilised and effective means of conflict resolution. He questioned the rationale behind individuals resorting to violence, taking the laws into their own hands, and targeting innocent communities with arson.