Plateau Killings: Women Set Ablaze Traditional Ruler’s House

Some angry women on Friday set ablaze the house of the District Head of Bokkos town in Plateau State, Michal Monday Adanchi, in protest of the consequences of the December Eve deaths in certain villages in the state.

It would be recalled that one of the communities where the killings occurred is Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

However, the arrest of some community members for their apparent involvement in the deaths was reported to have infuriated the women.

An eyewitness told newsmen that “the incident began at the police station, where they [the women] expressed their anger over the arrest of some members of the community.

Findings revealed that the house of the District Head was reportedly destroyed on Friday at 12:30.

READ ALSO:

“After leaving the police station, they proceeded to the house of the traditional ruler, protesting that he was a sellout. A few minutes after reaching the house, they set it ablaze,” the eyewitness said.

But when the protest was violent, troops showed up and scattered the women who were demonstrating.

The state police command stated that eight people had been arrested in relation to the attacks, according to a report by NEW TELEGRAPH on Friday morning.

Recalls over 200 people are reported to have died, several others injured, and hundreds of dwellings were destroyed in raids on roughly 23 towns on December 24, 25, and 26.