Plateau Killings: Tinubu’s Inaction Emboldening Terrorists – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to take adequate measures to protect lives and property in the country, had continued to embolden terrorists to attack Nigerians.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, condemned the terrorist attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve in which about 160 people were killed and more than 10,000 others displaced.

PDP noted that no fewer than 5000 Nigerians were killed in Nigeria since President Bola Tinubu took office on May 29.

The party regretted that President Tinubu always resorted to “condemnation by his media aides without any corresponding definite steps to protect Nigerians and stop this constant carnage in our nation.

“President Tinubu has practically abdicated his constitutional role as president and commander-in-chief which is principally to ensure the security of lives and property thus abandoning Nigerians to terrorists, bandits and marauders.”

It described as disturbing, the “information that no fewer than 5,060 Nigerians were killed, with 2,263 others abducted since May 2023 as contained in the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting.”

PDP stated that despite the report, the Tinubu-led APC administration remainz largely nonchalant and silent.

“There are apprehensions that what is happening in Plateau State is a genocide and the Tinubu-led APC administration must be held responsible for the mindless killing under its watch; having failed in its Constitutional role as provided in Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which states that ‘security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” the party added.

It restated its demand for an urgent legislative public inquest into the killings as well as the undesirable disposition of the APC government on issues of insecurity in the country.

PDP also called the International Criminal Court (ICC) to commence an independent investigation to unravel the sponsors and perpetrators of what it called an act of genocide.

“In this regard, special attention must be paid to prominent former and current leaders of the APC who have at various times been alleged to overtly encouraged, promoted, incited and endorsed acts of terrorism and Genocide.

“This is especially against the backdrop of reports that over 63,000 Nigerians have been murdered by terrorists and bandits in the eight and half years of the Buhari/Tinubu APC-led government,” the party alleged.

It however praised the courage of security personnel who remain unwavering in securing the nation despite the challenges.

The party commiserated with the families of the victims and in other parts of the country and demanded that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies step up to provide the required support to those wounded and displaced in the attacks.