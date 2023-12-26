Plateau Killings: Tinubu Lacks Political Will To Fight Insecurity – AAC

Following the incessant killings in Plateau State, the African Action Congress (AAC) has said President Bola Tinubu lacks the political will to defeat the worsening insecurity in the country.

The group made this known while reacting to the grievous killing of over 96 people by gunmen in several communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas day.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who invaded the Plateau communities from last Saturday till Monday, set several houses ablaze and also looted farm produce and destroyed properties during the attack.

Confirming the attacks, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Monday Kasa, said more bodies were been recovered by the team of security personnel, local vigilantes, and hunters who were still combing the bushes for missing people who were ambushed.

Reacting to the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the AAC described the incident as heart-wrenching and saddening.

The party asserted that President Bola Tinubu is not ready and does not have the political will to end insecurity like his predecessor.

The party wrote: “The killings on Christmas Day, from the Plateau to Katsina are heart-wrenching. This is one bad news too many for Nigerians. Just like @MBuhari, @officialABAT lacks the political will to fight insecurity the way it should be fought. Enough is Enough.”