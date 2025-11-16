Plateau Killings: Tinubu Assures Residents Of FG’s Intervention

Following the incessant killings and kidnappings in some communities in Plateau State, President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, assured residents of the state that his administration remains committed to ending the persistent killings and restoring lasting peace across troubled communities.

President Tinubu, who spoke at a political rally in Jos, the state capital, said the Federal Government is deeply concerned about the continued attacks and the loss of lives.

Represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the President said, “Let me assure the people of Plateau that your concerns are taken note of. Plateau is looking for peace; you don’t want your children to die young.

“So many people have died on the Plateau, and we are not happy; the President is not happy. We cannot deny the fact that many of you have been killed and made homeless, but we must stop this. We must bring peace to the Plateau,” Akpabio said.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Plateau State has remained a major hotspot this year, with repeated attacks in communities like Bokkos and Bassa leading to dozens of deaths.

Groups have held protests in Jos, calling the killings “genocide” and demanding stronger federal action. Homes have been burnt, property looted, and entire villages forced to flee.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang had earlier apologised to the people of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) for the failure of government and security agencies to protect lives and properties.

However, the Federal Government and the African Union (AU) caution against using the term “genocide,” stressing that the conflict involves a mix of land disputes, criminal violence, and farmer–herder tensions.

The debate intensified after Donald Trump, earlier in November, claimed Christians were being exterminated and reportedly pushed for possible U.S. military action.