Plateau Killings: The Audacity, The Outrage And Impunity

Playing out more like a midnight horror movie rather than a reallife spectacle was the horrendous killing of 51 innocent citizens in Zike community in Bassa area of the long embattled Plateau State. It was reportedly unleashed by fully armed assailants in the midnight of Monday, April 14, 2025.

According to Mr. Joseph Chudu Yonkpa, the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement (IYM) a local organisation, who confirmed that the brutal attack lasted over two hours, it was a rehash of the well-scripted pattern of attacks on homes, the killing spree, leaving several people injured and the survivors mourning.

In fact, providing some figures related to previous incidents, over 2,866 of such attacks have taken place in the area since 2001.

Some 1,107 deaths were recorded in addition to the destruction of over 27,000 farms. In recent weeks before the attack last Monday over 40 people have been sent to their early graves in places such as Bokkos and Mangu local government areas since March 27, 2025.

Perhaps, that explains why the surge of violence that has swept across the state for over a decade has been described by the IYM as “a sustained campaign of terror agenda on the people”. But this reprehensible wasting of precious human life sparks off some burning questions all begging for credible answers.

For instance, how would one justify the painful fact that all the hideous killings have taken place while both the federal and state governments were and still in place? Yet, their primary purpose of being there is to first and foremost guarantee the security of the citizens’ lives and property while also providing for their welfare as enshrined in Section 14 Sub-Section (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

What has happened to the humongous sums, running into trillions of naira surreptitiously earmarked in different budgets to provide effective security over these decades, without the value for the release of such public funds?

And how was it possible for the killings to keep coming up even with the presence of the Special Task Force (STF) that failed, and woefully so, to institute effective proactive measures? Odious too is the gnawing repeat of the culture of crass impunity one that has allowed the perpetrators of evil to still keep walking our streets as free men?

That is even years after committing their atrocities. Could this be linked to their all-powerful sponsors who have ensured that their bloodletting agenda goes unhindered?

The heart-rending killings of innocent citizens bring to the public sphere the recent remark made by the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang who said: “I have no choice but to conclude that these are terrorist organisations deliberately targeting our people.

The recurring killing spree is not only reflective of the failure of government but the depleted regard for the sanctity of human life

The lands in question are very fertile, rich in food produce and mineral deposits”. This perspective echoes a similar concern raised by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan representing Kogi Central District, who also hinted that the attacks go beyond the long held view of farmer-herder attacks.

Rather, she is of the strong opinion that there are some top brass, vested interests angling for the exploitation of sundry mineral deposits in the state to feather their nests.

The minerals include tin, barite, bauxite, bentonite, bismuth, cassiterite, clay and coal. Others are emeralds, fluoride, gemstone, granite, iron ore, kaolin, lead, zinc, marble, molybdenum, tantalite and columbite.

But should these precious pearls be worth the lives of the innocent indigenes? That is the million – naira question. For the records, back on that black Sunday of March 7, 2010, the media report that went viral was the grisly killings of 500 Berom natives in Dogo Nahawa community in Plateau State by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

Subsequently, on August 29, 2011 some 20 people were killed at Angwa Rukuhu Road, in Jos. Soon after, precisely on September 4, 2011 suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly wiped off the entire family of Chollom Gyang, along with his wife, Hannatu, six children and their four-month-old baby – horrific, to put it bluntly!

The apparent failure of the government to protect the lives of the hapless, helpless and defenceless fellow Nigerians informed the call by the then Chairman of Barki Ladin LGA, Emmanuel Dachollom to the Federal Government in 2011 to take proactive measures to forestall further killings of his people.

But it clearly fell on stone-deaf ears. “We have made appeals to the Federal Government that the people in Mahanagar area have lots of sophisticated weapons but the government refused to do anything about it,” he had lamented.

Incidentally, the Spokesperson of the Special Task Force (STF), Captain Charles Ejeocha corroborated the chairman’s statement. All these led to the call by the affected villagers on the government to withdraw members of the STF. That was then.

But this is now. Unfortunately, some 14 odd years later, in 2025 the killings have taken a more despicable scenario. That is despite the recent visits by the Chief of Army Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

That situation calls for urgent, life-saving actions that are devoid of political and ethnoreligious sentiments. It has become a clarion call on the President Bola Tinubuled government to rise up to the challenges and muster the needed courage to identify the sponsors of the fully armed herdsmen.

They should let them come to terms with the bitter truth and the historical facts, as affirmed by Gbomgbom Jos, Chief Gyang Buba and as gazetted that the Beroms are the indigenes of Plateau State.

They should therefore, do away with any landgrabbing agenda. The recurring killing spree is not only reflective of the failure of government but the depleted regard for the sanctity of human life.

