Plateau Killings: TASCK Postpones Annual Music Festival 

TASSK Creative Company Limited, the organisers of the annual Incredible Music Festival (IMF), has announced the postponement of their New Year festival slated for December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024, in Jos, Plateau State.

The organisers of the musical festival said that the decision came in solidarity with the victims of the recent tragic events in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

In a heartfelt message to friends, supporters, and the community, TASCK expressed deep condolences to the affected families and communities, condemning the senseless acts of violence that have plagued the region.

It added that the organisation stands united with the people of Plateau State during this challenging time.

The statement also stated that TASCK, known for its commitment to invigorating economic activity and promoting local talent, said the core mission of the music festival remains unchanged.

It disclosed that despite the postponement, the company remains dedicated to revitalising Plateau State and contributing to its resurgence towards prosperity.

Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, CEO of TASCK Creative Company Limited, assured the community of a new festival date to be communicated early in 2024.

“The commitment to rebuilding and celebrating the rich culture and potential of Plateau State remains unwavering, as the organization looks forward to collectively navigating through these challenging times,’ he said.