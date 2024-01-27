Plateau Killings: Soldiers, Gunmen Clash In Mangu, Over 30 Killed

Mutfwang had said following the improvement of security, the curfew should be from 8 am to 4 pm.

Sources told our correspondent that about 30 gunmen were killed while some soldiers sustained injuries during the clash at Satguru and Tyop villages.

A security operative, who requested anonymity, told Daily Trust, “The incident occurred between 7 to 7:30 am when the gunmen came in their numbers and started attacking some communities along Gindri road. In no time, the soldiers were alerted and immediately responded.

“About 30 of the gunmen were killed while more than 50 of them were arrested with guns and ammunition. Four soldiers were equally injured.”

Another source in the area who also pleaded for anonymity confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, adding that people were still in fear.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security task force maintaining peace in the area, is yet to respond to the inquiries by our correspondent.