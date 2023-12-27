Plateau Killings: Shettima Visits IDPs, Says FG IS Determined To Ensure Justice

…Perpetrators of killings must face the full force of the Law

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima has described the recent killings in Plateau State as horrible, reiterating the resolve and commitment of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find permanent solutions to problems of insecurity in the country and ensure that the perpetrators of the recent attack in the State are brought to book.

Shettima made this on Wednesday when he visited thousands of displaced persons at Bokkos Mini Stadium and also met with Plateau Stakeholders at the Heipang Airport before he departed for Abuja.

Also on the Visit of the Vice President to include Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa, and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu amongst others.

“Our hearts bleed alongside yours, our dear brothers and sisters in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and all over Plateau State.

“We came to power to uphold the sanctity of every citizen’s life and now is the time to assure you this evil which has targeted humanities and serenity of this beautiful state over the past decades, will never persist under our watch.

“We will harness all our resources to bring those responsible to justice. We will not rest until we can prevent the recurrence of these heinous acts.

“Your blood, your tears and your cries pained our collective conscience. We are here for you. We are here resolute in our commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of these mindless killings face the full force of the law.

“I assure you that this government, and most particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is here to protect you. This government is here to deliver justice. We believe that that justice is the path to our collective safety, to our unity, and to our healing.

“Our dear brothers and sisters in Plateau State, we appeal to you to reduce the temptation to succumb to sectional diligence or the poisonous feelings towards your fellow citizens as we pursue justice and ensure your security.

“This violence persists due to the dangerous practice of treating criminals as ambassadors of their groups while the law is taken into their hands and where protection fails but this is not the case now.

“This is a solemn promise made on behalf of the On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu please accept our condolences. Please accept our deepest apologies because we won’t rest until you access justice and until you are safe Thank you and May God bless us all

During the Vice President’s visit, he met with stakeholders, traditional rulers, Religious Leaders and the community and said the Federal government remains committed to finding permanent solutions to the problems of insecurity.