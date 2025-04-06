Plateau Killings: Ribadu Vows Decisive Action Against Attackers

Share

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for the recent wave of violence in Plateau State, declaring that “Enough is enough” following renewed attacks in the Bokkos Local Government Area of the government.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the attacks have led to the loss of lives and the displacement of numerous women and children, sparking renewed concerns over insecurity in the region.

Speaking to Journalists at the headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos, Ribadu emphasized the urgent need for action to restore peace and stability to the affected communities.

He lamented that some miscreants were exploiting community efforts geared toward peacebuilding and warned that even small provocations could escalate into full-blown crises.

“We must not allow little things to spark events that spiral out of control,” he said, expressing regret over the resurgence of village attacks and reiterating the federal government’s commitment to halting the bloodshed.

Ribadu explained significant progress in the national fight against violent crimes and insurgency, noting that incidents of violence and fatalities have been reduced by over 90 percent across the Country.

He disclosed that many of the criminal elements behind the unrest have been apprehended and that nearly 2,000 terrorists have been prosecuted nationwide within the past year.

The NSA assured residents of Plateau State that justice would prevail, stressing that all those found culpable would be held accountable and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

