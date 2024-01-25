Plateau Killings: Reps To Meet With Tinubu, Plan Summit

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, will on Tuesday meet with President Bola Tinubu alongside other honourable in the lower chamber of the National Assembly to find measures to secure the lives and property of people living in Plateau State.

This is just as the Speaker condemned the recurring attacks in the North Central state, describing them as unacceptable.

It would be recalled that there have been attacks on some communities in Plateau State since late December 2023, which led to the deaths of many people.

Earlier in the week, another attacks were reported in Mangu where scores of people were killed.

READ ALSO:

The latest incident led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew in the affected area.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker called for renewed efforts in the fight against criminality in the state.

He said, “We would meet with President Tinubu on the matter, while the House would take a strong position upon its resumption from the Christmas and New Year break on Tuesday, next week,” the statement read in part.

The statement also quoted Abbas as saying that on the resumption of the lawmakers on January 30, 2024, “The House would kick-start plans to organise a security summit to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the North and other parts of the country.”

The statement further read, “I am deeply saddened by the continuous killings in Plateau State. It is unfortunate and disheartening that this is happening at this time when efforts are on to tackle insecurity around the country.

“I call on the people of Plateau State to live in peace with one another as they were known for years back. We cannot continue like this as a people.

“Our creator, in His wisdom, brought us together for a reason, and we must continue to appreciate our differences and form a common front to tackle our collective challenges instead of killing ourselves. This path will only take us backwards.”

The Speaker also called on the various security agencies to take decisive action to arrest the situation on the Plateau.