Plateau Killings: Reintroduce Forest Guards, NCYP Urges Tinubu

Following the Christmas Eve killings in Plateau State communities, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) have urged President Bola Tinubu to carry on the pledge he made during the campaign to reinstate forest guards.

The group made the pleas in a statement issued on Wednesday by its President, Mr. Isaac Abrak and made available to newsmen in Kaduna State.

It would be recalled that some unknown gunmen on Sunday attacked the Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State killing 115 innocent citizens.

Speaking on the development, Abrak said the guards initiative, which complemented the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, was a significant step towards supporting the Nigerian military’s, police’s, and other security agencies’ efforts to protect people and property.

“The NCYP has long advocated for the recruitment of individuals, particularly youths residing in communities at the fringes of forests that have become hotbeds for terrorist activities,” he said.

Abrak continued by saying that the ongoing wave of violence against the communities was abhorrent and wrong in every way, especially during the holiday season.

“The Northern Christian Youth Professionals mourn with the families affected by this tragedy and extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Plateau State.

“It is disheartening that the wanton attacks and killings of innocent people have persisted for far too long in Nigeria,” he added.