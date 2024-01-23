Plateau Killings: Police Speak On Curfew In Mangu

…Debunks Allegation Of Teargas On PDP Lawmakers

The Plateau State Police Command has said it had curtailed the skirmishes that erupted in the restive Mangu local government and normalcy has been restored.

The skirmishes had led to the declaration of a 24-hour curfew by State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

New Telegraph gathered that skirmishes resulted in disputes between the native and Fulani herdsmen in the Locality which caused the burning of several Houses, shops and worship Places.

An eye witness from Mangu told New Telegraph that several others were also killed from both Christian and Muslim sides.

However confirming the incident the Police Public Relations Officer in State DSP Alfred Alabo, said that the trouble started as a result of a misunderstanding between a Fulani herder and one of the locals over right of way.

Alabo, who spoke to our correspondent at the old Government House, Jos on Tuesday, as his helicopter was taking off for aerial surveillance of Mangu, said that policemen had been deployed to the area and normalcy had been restored.

Alabo also dispelled reports that lawmakers who converged on the Government House to resume legislative duties were teargassed.

He said, “As you can see we are about to go on aerial surveillance. The situation has been taken care of and normalcy has been restored to the area

Special Adviser on Security, Gen Gakji Shipi, (retd) also corroborated the assertion of the police spokesperson.

He said that the misunderstanding was between two residents, which led to sympathisers from the two dramatic personalities taking sides.

According to him, it was a little argument that snowballed into fisticuffs before it was brought under control.

He said, “The Fulani herder was shepherding his cow across the road when he blocked it. He was challenged by a local and the supporters of feuding parties gathered and the matter escalated.”

Shipi however said that the situation had been controlled, stressing that it had no political undertones as insinuated from some quarters.