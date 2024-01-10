Plateau Killings: Police Nabbed Three Suspected Gunmen

The Plateau State Police Command has said it arrested three suspected gunmen in relation to the Christmas Eve attack on some communities in the state.
The Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja; noting that the arrest of the suspects followed a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to adopt tactical strategies to bring the perpetrators of the attack to book.
He stated that the suspects were apprehended in response to a report that three people in transit from Keffi, Nassarawa State, to Niger/Kwara states, were attacked and killed by unknown people. He added that as a result of the report, Special Tactical Squad operatives swung into action and arrested nine suspects.
He added that six of the accused were hunters and forest guards from Kuje.
According to Adejobi, the suspects, who admitted to committing the murder, abandoned their bodies in the Kabi woodland and fled to an unknown destination in Kuje’s Takuba village on their Bajaj motorcycle.