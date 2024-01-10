Plateau Killings: Police Nabbed Three Suspected Gunmen

The Plateau State Police Command has said it arrested three suspected gunmen in relation to the Christmas Eve attack on some communities in the state.

The Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja; noting that the arrest of the suspects followed a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to adopt tactical strategies to bring the perpetrators of the attack to book.

According to him, one ash-coloued Golf car, one AK-47 rifle, one AK-49 rifle, 1,000 rounds of live ammunition, and five magazines were recovered from the suspects, stressing that the police were making efforts to arrest others involved in the attacks, adding that the public would be updated as events unfold in the attack. READ ALSO:

According to the Force spokeswoman, nine individuals were arrested by police on December 13, 2023, in connection with the attack and murder of three people in the Gaube region of the Kuje region Council of the FCT.

He stated that the suspects were apprehended in response to a report that three people in transit from Keffi, Nassarawa State, to Niger/Kwara states, were attacked and killed by unknown people. He added that as a result of the report, Special Tactical Squad operatives swung into action and arrested nine suspects.

He added that six of the accused were hunters and forest guards from Kuje.

According to Adejobi, the suspects, who admitted to committing the murder, abandoned their bodies in the Kabi woodland and fled to an unknown destination in Kuje’s Takuba village on their Bajaj motorcycle.