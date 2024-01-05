Plateau Killings: Police Arrest Christmas Eve Attackers

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with the Christmas Eve killings in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the State on December 24, 2023.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, made the disclosure in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday night, January 4.

It would be recalled that the attack on the two Local Councils left over 200 persons dead, thousands displaced, and several houses burnt.

However, the Police spokesperson did not give details of the arrest, saying he would issue a formal statement concerning the arrest this Friday.