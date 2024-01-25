Plateau Killings: Police Arrest Alleged Suspects Of Bokkos, Mangu Attacks

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 17 suspected perpetrators of the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi and those of the Mangu Local Government Areas of the state where more than hundreds of people were killed.

The state command who confirmed their arrest on Thursday, however, did not reveal the identity of the suspects.

It would be recalled that after the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu communities in the state hundreds of lives and properties were destroyed, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbelokun had deployed AIG zone 4, Ebong Eyibio to Plateau with the instructions to unravel the attackers.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the state police command, Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 4, Ebony Eyibio, represented by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Alabo Alfred, stated that nine of the suspects were arrested in connection to the Mangu violence, while eight were arrested in connection to the Bokkos and Barikin Ladi attacks.

The Plateau State Police Command said they have successfully repelled an attack on villages in Mangu LGA

While speaking about the casualties following the violence in Mangu, the police said 10 corpses were recovered from various locations, two injured persons currently receiving treatment at the hospital, and one car and 10 houses were burnt down.

He said ” On 24/01/24 at about 2200hrs, we received intelligence concerning an attack which was targeted on the Ntam community and the ASTC Company, both of Mangu LGA. Our team of agile Police officers from the IGP Special Intervention Squad stationed at the ASTC in conjunction with Area Commander Pankshin and the DPO swung into action and thwarted the attempted attack.

“In a separate incident, an attempt by some criminal arsonists in Panyam District to set fire to some worship centres was prevented by swift intervention from the police and with help from some elders of the Community, ” he added.

We have deployed additional personnel to Mangu.

The AIG also said in order to ensure law and order in the headquarters of Mangu, more police personnel had been deployed to the area.

“To further strengthen the existing security architecture in Mangu LGA and ensure compliance with the curfew imposed by the government and prevent further escalation of the incidence which is almost snowboarding into an ethno-religious crisis, I have ordered the deployment of additional Special Intervention personnel to Mangu LGA to be commended by the Area Commander, Pankshin, and restore normalcy in that area.

“The Command is grateful to inform you that the situation as of today, is under control and so far, Nine (9) suspects have been arrested. Exhibits recovered from them include dangerous weapons, such as machetes, kegs containing Petrol, and other items. The area remains highly secured by security forces and strict compliance to the curfew is being complied with.

” A delegation from the Plateau State Government led by the Security Adviser to the Governor, heads of other security agencies, and leaders from both the Christian and Muslim communities, gathered at the Mangu Township Stadium and the Miskam Mwaghavul Palace in Mangu yesterday, the 24th day of January 2024 to deliberate and chart a way forward to put a stop to the menace.

“We called on the leadership of both faiths to call their followers to order and ensure total compliance with the government-imposed curfew. Both parties have promised to comply in the interest of peace in their communities.

“On behalf of the officers and men of Plateau State Police Command, I want to take this moment to commemorate with the government and good people of Mangu LGA over the loss of lives and properties as a result of these attacks.

“I also wish to make it clear that the Command under my leadership and supervision will bear zero tolerance to any act of criminality, and will continue to intensify its efforts towards restoring peace, public confidence and normalcy within the State”.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter has condemned in strong terms the wanton destruction of lives and properties in a recent Mangu clash.

CAN chairman Plateau State, Rev.Father Polycarp Lubo said he was saddened that people who were living together for decades but turned against each other due to mutual distrust, described it as barbaric when the attackers defied 24 24-hour curfew imposed by the government and killed people mostly women and children in Kwahaslalek community in Mangu LGA.

While appealing for calm, the clergy advocates the creation of state police, calling on security personnel to discharge their responsibility with a high sense of professionalism so that people would have confidence in them.

However, the Mangu Local Government of the State is still on a 24-hour dust-to-door curfew earlier imposed by the State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to curtail escalation of security breach.