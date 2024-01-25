Plateau Killings: Plang Expresses Sadness Over Mangu Crisis

…describe killings as a setback to the Plateau peace effort

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour Employment and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, has condemned in strong terms the recent crisis in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

Senator Plang, who expressed shock over the unfortunate development, said the unfortunate incident was a setback to the people of the council and the entire state given the efforts and series of peace initiatives embarked upon in recent times.

Senator Plang, who is also the Senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District of the state said it was pathetic that such an unfortunate incident could happen when all hands are on deck to put an end to incessant carnage and destruction of properties in the troubled parts of the state.

“This incident was so sad and strange, but we can still agree and work together. I still feel that we can have a permanent solution. Mangu was known as a peaceful local government where all, irrespective of creed, tribal, and religious affiliations, lived together in peace and harmony, but some bad elements infiltrated to soil the good relationship.

“I, therefore mourn with the people of Mangu local government, sympathize with the people of Plateau State and Nigeria over this colossal loss, and pray that God will have mercy on us and give us the heart to forgive and have permanent peace within our community.”

The senator thanked the traditional rulers, leaders of development associations, and religious leaders for their selfless efforts in curtailing the situation, adding that the situation would have been worse if not for their prompt interventions.

He equally commended the security agencies for their efforts and charged them not to relent in their efforts toward permanent peace in the local government and other parts of the state.

However, the senator frowned at the trend whereby those arrested were never brought to justice, adding that this, more than anything else, has continued to embolden the criminals to continue with their nefarious activities.