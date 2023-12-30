Plateau Killings: Peter Obi Visits Victims, Donates N5m To Each Communities

The former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Saturday, visited the camps of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, areas recently devastated by armed attacks.

Peter Obi who was accompanied by state party officials pledged the sum of N5 million to each of the affected Local Government Areas, aiming to support those seeking refuge.

Speaking at the communities, Obi expressed his dismay at the attacks, which resulted in significant loss of life and property.

He emphasized that “Government should live up to the responsibility of protection of lives and property,” highlighting the severity of the situation.

The presidential hopeful also voiced concern over the increasing number of Nigerians forced to become displaced within their own country, calling the situation “unacceptable” and urging government action.

On Christmas Eve, gunmen attacked over 15 communities in these local government areas, resulting in the deaths of more than 190 people.

The assailants also looted, set houses on fire, and caused widespread destruction. The perpetrators of this tragic attack remain unidentified.