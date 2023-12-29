Plateau Killings: Osuntokun Calls On Nigerians To Focus On Corrupt Politicians

Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council has urged Nigerians to shift their attention from politically motivated tribal disputes that are being fueled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the corrupt politicians who are actively contributing to the country’s decline.

Speaking in a statement issued via his verified X account on Friday, Osuntokun advocated looking into the activities of the Nigerian military to determine what has prevented it from being as effective as it could be.

Osuntokun’s comment is coming barely five days after the senseless killing of more than 160 people in Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

According to him, the inquiry would assist in identifying the parties that stand to gain financially from the nation’s continued terrorism.

He, however, insisted that the military of the country is capable of countering the threat that terrorists represent to it.

He said, “The Nigerian military possesses the capability to address the threat posed by terrorists in Nigeria. However, certain factors have hindered its effectiveness. It is essential to examine what has impeded the military’s actions and who might be responsible for these obstacles.

“Rather than getting entangled in politically motivated tribal disputes fueled by the APC, it is crucial to redirect our focus towards a more pressing issue—the corrupt politicians who are actively contributing to the deterioration of our country.

“By asking these questions, we can uncover the forces that are benefiting from the ongoing terrorism. It is essential to recognize that, as citizens, we are all potential victims, and uniting against corruption should be our shared priority.”