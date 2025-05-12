Plateau Killings: OPSH Troops Arrest Notorious Gunrunners, Recover Weapon

Share

Troops of 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven supported by an Intelligence Agency conducted an intelligence-based operation in the early hours of yesterday and arrested notorious gunrunners and kidnapper, Mr Saeedu Haruna at Marit Mazat in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Media Information Officer Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, in a statement yesterday in Jos said the arrest of the notorious gunrunner, Saeedu Haruna, was as result of an earlier operation which arrested a gunrunner and kidnapper, Mr Yahaya Adamu, at Barakin Gangare in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State on May 10.

He stated that during the follow-up operations, troops arrested a notorious gunrunner/kidnapper, Mr Saeedu Haruna and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and one ITEL phone.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects and their syndicate are responsible for most of the criminal activities along Gashish and Kurra Falls in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, also in Gwantu and Fadan Karshe in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

Share