Plateau Killings: OPSH Troops Arrest Notorious Gunrunner

Troops of 3 Division and Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), supported by an intelligence agency, conducted an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of Sunday, leading to the arrest of a notorious gunrunner and kidnapper, Mr. Saeedu Haruna, at Marit Mazat in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Jos, the Media Information Officer of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, said the arrest of Haruna followed a prior operation that led to the capture of another gunrunner and kidnapper, Mr. Yahaya Adamu, at Barakin Gangare, also in Barkin Ladi LGA, on May 10, 2025.

During the follow-up operation, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, and one Itel mobile phone from Haruna.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Haruna and his syndicate are responsible for several criminal activities in Gashish and Kurra Falls in Barkin Ladi LGA, as well as Gwantu and Fadan Karshe in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“The arrested suspects are making useful confessions while in custody. Efforts are ongoing to track and arrest other members of the criminal syndicate and recover additional weapons,” the statement said.

Operation SAFE HAVEN commended the cooperation of the public in exposing criminal hideouts and urged citizens to continue providing credible information to security forces in their quest to flush out non-state actors and protect lives and property in the Joint Operations Area.

It will be recalled that Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu, and Bassa LGAs in Plateau State have been among the worst-hit areas in recent attacks.

