Plateau Killings: NUJ Condemns Mangu Attacks, Commiserates With Victims, Govt

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State Council, has expressed deep concerns and sadness over the recurrence of unwarranted attacks and killings of innocent citizens in the Mangu Local Government Area.

In a press statement issued by the State Chairman, Ayuku Pwaspo and Secretary Mary Domtur commiserate with the people of Mangu, the government, and the people of Plateau State over these unfortunate incidents, which led to the loss of lives and destruction of property.

The union said is concerned that despite its reportage and programmes promoting interreligious dialogue and peaceful coexistence, the state is portrayed as a conflict zone, which puts it in a disadvantaged position globally.

The body of Journalists urges the federal and state governments to scale up efforts towards restoring peace in the affected areas through programmes and policies that provide good and inclusive governance for the growth and development of society.

The NUJ also calls on all security agencies to be professional and stick to the rules of engagement in the discharge of their duties of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

The Union advocates the need to strengthen the community policing architecture through Operation Rainbow to accelerate early warning and early response structures across communities in the state for prompt intervention to end the cycle of violence.

It urges traditional, community, and religious leaders to be sincere during peace dialogue forums to ensure resolutions reached are respected by parties in conflict aimed at bringing an end to the carnage.