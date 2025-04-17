Plateau Killings: Not Communal Clash, But Genocide – Wuyep

Share

Former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Jonah Wuyep (Rtd), has described the ongoing attacks on communities in Plateau State as a coordinated and systematic genocide against indigenous populations, rather than mere herder-farmer conflicts or communal clashes.

Speaking to journalists in Jos, Wuyep called on the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take urgent action to halt the violence and bring perpetrators to justice.

“What we’re witnessing is not a communal clash or religious war but a deliberate attack aimed at erasing people from their land.

The Federal Government must not allow our communities to become killing fields,” Wuyep stated, emphasizing the organized nature of the assaults.

He noted a recurring pattern of attacks during farming seasons, suggesting an intent to instill fear and potentially convert farmlands into grazing fields.

Wuyep commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his proactive measures to restore peace, including investments in technology and strengthened partnerships with security agencies.

He praised the governor’s initiatives, such as reinforcing security deployments across local government areas, restructuring the state-run Operation Rainbow security outfit, prohibiting night grazing, restricting cattle transport after 7 pm, limiting motorcycle use from 7 pm to 6 am, and ensuring free medical treatment for attack victims in hospitals.

Expressing condolences to the government and people of Plateau State, particularly those affected by recent killings in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, Wuyep urged security agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

He stressed that decisive action is critical to preventing further loss of life and preserving the state’s social and economic stability.

The retired Air Marshal’s remarks highlight growing concerns over the escalating violence in Plateau State, with calls for federal intervention intensifying as communities continue to face devastating attacks.

