…commends security agencies for interventions

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Thursday led a delegation of governors to Plateau State to commiserate with the government and people of the state following the recent outbreak of violence in parts of the region.

The NGF delegation was received at the Government House in Jos by Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Accompanying AbdulRazaq on the condolence visit were Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

While expressing deep sympathy with the bereaved families and affected communities, Governor AbdulRazaq lauded the swift response of security agencies, which he noted helped prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Delivering the message of the NGF, AbdulRazaq said, “On behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the people of our states, I bring you sincere words of condolences on the unfortunate events in which many of our compatriots have lost their lives.”

He called on political, community, religious, and youth leaders across Plateau State to join hands with Governor Mutfwang in promoting peace and unity, urging that all grievances be addressed through dialogue, negotiation, and mutual respect.

“We must all work together to resolve differences peacefully. Sustainable development can only thrive in an atmosphere of security and stability.

“Plateau is full of potential, particularly in agriculture and tourism, but these prospects are threatened if violence and tension continue to define the perception of our communities,” he added.

The NGF chairman also commended Governor Mutfwang for what he described as “strong and compassionate leadership” during this difficult period, reaffirming the Forum’s solidarity with the government and the people of Plateau State.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and restore lasting peace to the state and the country at large,” AbdulRazaq concluded.

Governor Mutfwang, in his response, appreciated the NGF delegation for the show of solidarity, noting that the support of his colleagues would further strengthen the resolve of his administration to pursue peace and justice for all affected communities.

