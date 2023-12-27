Plateau Killings: Mwadkwon Tasks Security Agencies To Apprehend Christmas Eve Attackers

Immediate Past Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Simon Mwadkwon has tasked security agencies to apprehend attackers who killed scores of people in Plateau on Christmas Eve.

Sen. Mwadkwon made the call on Wednesday in Jos while reacting to the Christmas Eve killings, and urged the security agencies to be more proactive to save lives and property.

It would be recalled that over 150 people were confirmed killed in several villages in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local governments of Plateau.

The former minority leader told newsmen that the prayer of the Plateau people was to hear that those responsible for the attacks were arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, the attacks have continued unabated because the perpetrators have not always been arrested.

“They have not been dealt with. They have not been punished according to the laws of Nigeria and that is why it is continuing With the coming of this government, we thought that things were going to be different because we saw the zeal they came in with.

“When there was an attack in Mangu, the Chief of Army Staff himself was around and we saw the prompt response and attempt to neutralise some of these killers.

“These perpetrators are not ghosts; they are human beings, and they have been hosted by some members of the host communities that have been attacked,’’ he added.

The lawmaker stated that there was a serious need to purge security agencies of bad elements that were colluding with evil people to perpetrate the dastardly acts.

Mwadkon said that it was sad that people were being killed during Christmas, a time of peace and celebration.

The former Senate minority leader said that attacks were also to distract the Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led administration from continuing with the giant strides of infrastructural development as well as alleviating the sufferings of the people.

“I see it as an attempt to deter the governor from what he has been doing. But I know the calibre of person he is; he will not be deterred even though he is saddened by the killings,’’ he added.