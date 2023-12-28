Plateau Killings: Mutfwang Begs Tinubu To End Bloodshed

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Murtfwang has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency end the shedding of blood in Plateau State.

Mutfwang who spoke on Thursday said he has pleaded with President Tinubu to find the murderers of the over 150 people in the Local Government Areas of the State and put an end to the incessant attacks.

Speaking in a statement issued via his X handle, the Plateau Governor said he had reached an agreement with the President on how to go about the constants attack from unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits.

He said, “We are grateful to the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, for treating the situation in Plateau State as an urgent one,” he wrote.

“I appreciate the Vice President for stating how deeply shaken they are by the heinous killings of the people of Plateau State.

“We cannot pardon what has happened and when I spoke with His Excellency, the President, my cry to him was that the shedding of blood on the Plateau must stop.

“The recent happenings were totally uncalled for, unprovoked and barbaric. We know that these killings were not done by ghosts and the Federal Government has to fish out these perpetrators.

“I have discussed with Mr President and there are many decisions we have taken and agreed upon and I will not rest until those decisions are implemented.

“We will do everything to right the wrongs of the past and make sure that people that are in immediate need of health care will be attended to.

“I have been praying for this day that we the leaders of the Plateau will become united and I want to believe the seed of that unity has been sown.”