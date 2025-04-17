Plateau Killings: Mutfwang Bans Night Grazing, Transportation Of Cows

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang yesterday banned night grazing in all parts of the state following a spate of attacks and killings in some communities. He announced the ban in a statewide broadcast over the prevailing security challenge facing the state.

On April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities in Manguna District of the locality. Gunmen on Sunday attacked the Zike and Kimakpa communities of Kwall District, Iregwe Chiefdom of Bassa. In both incidents, the attackers killed scores and destroyed many houses and other properties.

Mutfwangalso restricted the movement of cattle on vehicles in all parts of the state as from 7pm. He explained that the move aimed at curbing the rising security challenges in the state.

The governor said: “To restore calm and strengthen vigilance, I hereby announce that effective April 16, night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited.