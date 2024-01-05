Plateau Killings: Muslims Pray For Victims Of Attacks, Preach Peace

The Muslim community in Jos, Plateau State has called on adherents of all religions in the state to tolerate and learn to live with one another in peace.

At special Jumat prayers held at the Jos Central Mosque on Friday, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Lawal Adam, said that only religious tolerance can restore lasting peace on the Plateau.

He said that as people created by one God, all lives belong to Him and no one is permitted, under any circumstance, to take the life of another.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of all those who died in the unfortunate killings of Christmas Eve in the three local government areas of Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of the state.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the prayers, Commissioner for Youths and Sports Hon. Bashir Datti, said that the special prayers were in response to the directive of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who declared a week period of mourning to pray for the souls of those who were killed during the clashes.

He said, “As you know, the Executive Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, had declared one week of mourning for our brothers and sisters who were killed during the Christmas day clashes in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu local government areas.

“Today is Friday of the week of mourning and the Muslim community is using this Jumat to pray for the deceased. Our plea is that we should live in peace with one another. Plateau is the only state we have and every person is important. We are pleading to our people that this unnecessary shedding of blood must stop. We gain no progress by killing one another, what we gain is hatred and retrogression.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang is doing everything, in concert with security agencies to ensure that permanent peace is restored to the state.

“We are also leaning on the assurance given by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the service chiefs and security agencies that all efforts must be put in place to ensure that all those displaced from their communities are resettled.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dayyabu Dauda, said that as the head of the board, he’s started a sensitisation programme on the need for people of the state to live in peace with one another.

He said, “All we are preaching is religious tolerance and the need for us to live in peace. insha Allah, we must achieve this with the cooperation of all religious and traditional leaders.

Other Muslim leaders who attended the Jumat prayers were the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman for Jos North, Aminu Abdullahi, and Barr. Haruna Auwal, amongst others.