Plateau Killings: Minister Visits Riyom, Condemns Attacks

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has visited the Bindi-Tahoss community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State following a recent attack that left several villagers dead.

During the visit, Prof. Yilwatda condemned the killings, describing them as unacceptable and inhumane. He conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized the President’s personal grief over the tragedy.

“We can’t continue to be killed like this. We are not fowls. We are not animals,” the Minister said, stressing that the voice of Plateau people must be heard and that the federal government must act decisively to stop the bloodshed. He noted that Plateau State, known for its peace and tourism, must not be allowed to descend into chaos.

Prof. Yilwatda said he had gathered videos and other evidence of the attack and would escalate the matter to President Tinubu and the international community. He also scheduled a meeting with the Berom Youth Moulder Association (BYM) and other stakeholders to chart a path forward.

Reacting to the Minister’s visit, the traditional ruler of Bindi-Tahoss, Da Kim Nani Manja, expressed concern over the persistent attacks on his community and accused the security forces of negligence.

He revealed that prior to the latest incident, he had reported suspicious movements and the killing of one of his subjects to the sector commander of the military task force, who assured him of swift action. However, he lamented that during the actual attack, security personnel withdrew from the area, leaving the community defenceless.

The monarch also accused Fulani herders of perpetrating the violence, saying that while the community had welcomed them in good faith and allowed them to graze their cattle, they had responded with violence. He alleged that the herders often falsely accuse the locals of attacking them to justify reprisals.

He called on President Tinubu to intervene decisively and ensure peace and security are restored in Riyom and across Plateau State. He expressed appreciation for the Minister’s visit and hoped it would spur concrete federal action.

It would be recalled that Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, had earlier visited the affected communities and described the killings as “genocide, plain and simple.” He criticized security agencies for failing to make arrests and demanded that they focus on apprehending the real perpetrators rather than targeting scapegoats.