Plateau Killings: MBF Tasks Security Agencies On Tinubu’s Directive

Share

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has condemned the attack on communities in Plateau State and charged security agencies to follow the marching orders given to them by President Bola Tinubu to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Middle Belt Forum in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr Luka Binniyat, said MBF was also concerned by the glaring silence from the Presidency regarding the ongoing mass killings in several Tiv and Idoma communities in Benue State.

The group added: “Hardly a day passes without reports of fresh attacks, arson, killings, and kidnappings targeting these communities.

“We have received disturbing reports of the steady displacement of hundreds of people fleeing to nearby areas perceived to be safer.

“Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from these communities are increasing daily, living in appalling conditions with little or no support.

“To be fair, the military and security agencies have made commendable efforts and recorded some successes. Yet, the violence continues unabated.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

