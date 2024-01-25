Plateau Killings: Mangu Leaders Demand Complete Withdrawal Of Military

…Request replacement with MOPOL, NSCDC, in Mangu

The leadership of the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) is saddened by the current breakdown of law and order in Mangu town which began on Monday 22nd and continued on Wednesday 24th January 2024 without any resistance from the Security.

The Director of Public Affairs of the MDA, Mr Lawrence Kyarshik in a press statement signed and issued to Journalists on Thursday Morning in Jos demanded the complete withdrawal of the military to be replaced with MOPOLS and NSCDC, alleging that the Military roles in the Mangu conflict are highly suspicious.

“This unfortunate event is currently going on under the law-abiding eyes of the military who have failed to give protection to law-abiding residents of Mangu.

“The Plateau State government had in a swift reaction to curtail the situation imposed a 24hr curfew in Mangu Local Government only for the Fulani Jihadists to unleash mayhem on Kwahaslalek leaving over 30 people dead, houses completely raised down and properties including food items destroyed with fire.

“One then wonders how these criminals operated without any resistance from the Security personnel already deployed in the Local Government. Sadwere enough, a security alert received on Monday 22nd had shown that there were pending attacks in Mangu and other places, yet these carnages went on unhindered.

“As if that is not enough, even within Mangu, the Muslims took advantage of the curfew to burn down houses, killing unsuspected persons and destroying properties and churches.

“The MDA frowns at the activities of some of the military personnel who appear to be complacent in carrying the constitutional duties they swore to protect all citizens of the country irrespective of sensibility and religion. Eye witness report has it that while the military sends our people allowing watch the Muslims burn down houses seamlessly.

“Our people are losing confidence in the military sides’ passing moment because their actions are clear that they have taken sides.

“At the moment, our people are left at the mercy of God and the little they write defence.

“We want to use this opportunity to respond to a write-up on social media by one Safwan Umaru Yahya accusing the Christians in Mangu of collaborating with the Plateau State Government, particularly Operation Rainbow to attack Muslim Ummah at Mangu. Inweres social media space he claimed that the Police in Operation Rainbow were killing them, yet there was no sound of a gunshot in the background of the video.

“This statement by Safwan Umaru Yahya is not only misleading but a complete fabrication of lies, distractive and meant to falsely attract sympathy to his people.

“The Mwaghavul Nation and Christians in Mangu have coexisted peacefully with Muslims in Mangu for decades. Most of them are even our brothers who have also married our daughters. They allowed bad elements to settle amongst them and used them against their brothers and sisters.

“Remember, if you are a Mwaghavul Muslim and love Mangu LGA, you will not conspire with evil people against us.

The MDA Statement however call on their people to remain prayerful, and defend themselves and their land against all plans to intimidate them, saying God will give them victory.

“We’re also calling on the security especially the military to put professionalism above personal interest in dealing with the situation in Mangu. Otherwise, our people when pushed to the wall, their response may escalate the already bad situation.

“May God protect our land, fight the enemies of Mangu LGA and restore peace to us”.Meanwhile, the Military has reacted to accusations describing them as malicious and false about the Military Personnel.

Acting Director Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau in a Press Statement issued said it is untrue the accusations, claiming that the military is biased and supports a particular group against others.

“We categorically state that these accusations hold no truth, are malicious and lack any reasonable foundation.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a malicious video made by the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Mangu Chapter, Reverend Timothy Daluk. The video has been circulating in the media, aiming to malign military personnel deployed to address the security challenges in the Mangu general area.

“It is important to recall that on 23 January 2024, there was a breach of security in the Mangu municipal area, resulting in the Government of Plateau StState declaring a 24-hour curfew. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN were reinforced in Mangu to enforce the curfew and bring the situation under control, thereby preventing its spread to other areas.

“The troops have carried out their duties professionally and in the rules of engagement. They have successfully arrested criminals involved in looting and burning of properties, as well as recovered weapons.

“It is deeply disturbing that a religious leader, who is expected to demonstrate high levels of moral judgement and truthfulness, has resorted to spreading falsehoods about the military and its personnel.

“We want to reiterate that the military remains neutral, focused, professional and committed to its constitutional role of protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens. We will deal with anybody found disobeying the law, without bias or prejudice.

“We therefore call upon the public to support the ongoing military operations aimed at decimating non-state actors operating in these troubled areas of the State. We will not be distracted by baseless accusations and remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring peace and security.

“We strongly caution individuals involved in making malicious comments against the military to cease these acts. Henceforth, any person found spreading falsehoods will face constitutional redress, regardless of their status in society.

“We sincerely appreciate the law-abiding citizens for their support and cooperation and assure the public of our unwavering dedication to preserving peace and security in the country”.