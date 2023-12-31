Plateau Killings: Lalong Pushes For North Central Devt Commission

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong has called for the creation of the North Central Development Commission to fast-track the rebuilding of homes and economic activities of people of the region which has been under relentless attacks by criminals and bandits.

Lalong speaking on the floor of the Senate on the motion of urgent public importance moved by Senator Diket Plang (Plateau Central) on the Christmas Eve attacks that left close to 200 people dead in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State, said unless the Government moves fast to stop the carnage and rebuild the lives and economy of the region, poverty and more insecurity will prevail.

Senator Lalong in a Press Statement through his Special Adviser on Media Dr. Makut Simon Macham issued on Sunday said those who were displaced in previous attacks have not been returned to their places because of the enormity of devastation wrecked on their lands.

“I kept on hammering, just like we created the North East Development Commission and we are about creating the South East Development Commission, we must look at the creation of the North Central Development Commission to address the damage done to the region by various forms of insecurity.

“That is the only way out because a displaced person for 10 years will definitely be angry. There are people who have been displaced since 2001 and have yet to return to their lands. We must do something to ensure they are resettled”.

He decried the response of the security agencies to the distress calls during the recent barbaric killings in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Mangu, describing as disappointing the excuse that terrain and distance were a hindrance.

The former Governor said Operation Rainbow which has operated in the State for a long time has troops stationed across the Local Governments Areas particularly those areas which are considered flashpoints.

He questioned the non-use of operational assets such as drones, helicopters and even military formations such as the Airforce Search and Rescue centre in Kerang which did not do much even during the last attacks in villages of Mangu, not far from the base.

Apart from dealing with the criminals, the former Labour and Employment Minister said the non-kinetic approach should also be considered along with military operations whereby peacebuilding is encouraged and disputes are addressed before they get out of hand.

He recommended that the traditional institution should be given constitutional roles in the constitution because they play a major role in addressing issues within the local environment particularly where force or military action is not needed at the particular period.

Senator Lalong promised to re-present the bill on the role of traditional rulers which he championed as Chairman Northern Governors Forum, but it failed to be passed by the last Senate.

While concurring with the summon of security Chiefs to address the Senate on the attacks, Senator Lalong thanked Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his colleagues for their empathy and response to the condemnable attacks.