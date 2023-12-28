Plateau Killings: It’s Orchestrated Act Of Genocide – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has reacted to the killings of over 150 persons in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Speaking in a statement issued by the President-General of the group, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ohanaeze described the dire situation as an “orchestrated act of genocide”, lamenting that they received the news with rude shock.

Iwuanyanwu said he was in his village in Imo State for the Christmas holidays when he received the awful news.

The Igbo leader described the killing, burning of houses, indiscriminate shootings and displacing of residents as an orchestrated act of genocide.

He wondered why in this modern age and civilization Nigeria was still posting the brutish, cruel and barbaric news of mass killings of such magnitude.

READ ALSO:

The Igbo leader noted that such heinous and cowardly killings had persisted because in the past the perpetrators of such savage acts often went unpunished.

“I therefore urge President Bola Tinubu to do everything possible to bring to book those behind the callous crime in Plateau State,” he said.

He directed the Igbo leadership in Plateau State to extend all forms of solidarity with the immediate families of the deceased, the displaced and the sundry victims of the catastrophe.

“On behalf of all the sons and daughters of Igbo, we send our condolences to the governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Caleb Mutfwang, the good people of Plateau State and the Middle Belt Forum led by Dr Bitrus Pogu.

“I pray the Almighty to grant the souls of the deceased a blissful repose in His bosom,” Iwuanyanwu added.