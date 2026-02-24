Plateau Killings: Increased Defense Allocation Must Translate Into Action –Senator

Senator Diket Plang yesterday expressed deep concern over a spate of violence and mining tragedy in Plateau State. According to the representative of Plateau Central, the increase in defence spending must translate into concrete security for Nigerians.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, Plang condemned the recent attack on residents of Garga in the Kanam Local Government Area, where several citizens were reportedly killed and others injured. “I feel very bad.

It pains me in no small measure that insecurity is still claiming the lives of innocent, dedicated and hardworking Nigerians, particularly in my constituency,” he said.

According to him, the issue of insecurity has dominated discussions at the National Assembly, with the Senate resolving to prioritise increased funding for defence in the ongoing budget process.