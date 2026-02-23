Plateau Killings: Increased Defence Allocation Must Translate To Action -. Plang

Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central Senatorial District, has expressed deep concern over the recent wave of violence and mining tragedy in Plateau State, insisting that increased defence spending must translate into concrete security for Nigerians.

Speaking with Journalists in Jos on Monday, the lawmaker described as “sorrowful, shocking and painful” the recent attack on residents of Garga in Kanam Local Government Area, where several citizens were reportedly killed and others injured.

“I feel very bad. It pains me in no small measure that insecurity is still claiming the lives of innocent, dedicated and hardworking Nigerians, particularly in my constituency,” he said.

According to him, the issue of insecurity has dominated discussions at the National Assembly, with the Senate resolving to prioritise increased funding for defence in the ongoing budget process.

“The Senate is so concerned. As we undergo budget defence, especially for defence appropriation, we do not have an option other than to ensure that it is increased. It has gone to about 10 per cent of the total budget,” Plang disclosed.

He, however, stressed that budgetary increases must not remain “on paper,” urging the timely release of funds to security agencies to enable them discharge their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

Senator Diket, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, also reacted to the recent mining incident in the Zurak area of Plateau, where suspected poisonous gas reportedly led to multiple fatalities.

“As a member of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Plang said the tragedy has heightened concerns about safety standards in the mining sector. For all mining industries, if you invite anybody to work in your field, the person must be insured. Whatever happens, there should be life insurance cover”.

He called for intensified public enlightenment for artisanal miners, noting that many venture into mining pits without adequate knowledge of the risks involved.

“Let mining be legal. Even if it is legal, we must educate our citizens to ensure that their lives are safe. There should be more awareness. I want to commiserate with the families of victims.

While speaking on the recently assented Electoral Amendment Bill, now law, Plang commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing it promptly, describing the move as timely given the strict timelines that govern Nigeria’s electoral process.

“Election is a process with timelines. For the President to sign it on time is commendable, I want to dismiss the suggestions that the President may not have been conversant with the contents of the bill before assent”.

Plang maintained that the law represents a milestone, particularly with the inclusion of provisions for transmission of results.

“For the first time, transmission of electoral results is in the law. For me, it is timely that elections should be transmitted to IREV,” he said, recounting personal experiences during party primaries where errors in result documentation nearly affected his own outcome.

He, however, cautioned against loopholes that could lead to election victories on technical grounds rather than the genuine will of the people.

“We do not want people to win elections from a technical angle. We want people to win from the genuine feelings of the people,” he stated.

Despite supporting reforms, the senator questioned Nigeria’s preparedness for full real-time electronic transmission of results, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

“Do we truly have internet service in all nooks and crannies of this country? Some of us are from villages; we know what it is like, valleys, mountains, difficult terrain,” he argued.

He warned that inadequate infrastructure could disadvantage rural voters if the results are cancelled due to technical failures.

“Those of us in rural areas will be the victims. It will only affect the ordinary Nigerian who lives in the village,” he said, urging gradual and deliberate implementation once the country is fully ready.

Responding to concerns that the Senate operates as a rubber stamp to the executive, Plang rejected the assertion, insisting that the relationship between the arms of government is collaborative, not subservient.

“The functions of the legislature, judiciary and executive are not conflicting. There are areas we disagree. We have refused to screen some ministers. We have made corrections to communications from the President”

According to him, the Senate comprises experienced Nigerians who cannot easily be reduced to mere endorsers of executive decisions.

Also assessing the APC Ward also LGCs congress in the State, Plang described congresses in Plateau as peaceful and guided by mutual understanding between legacy members and new entrants aligned with Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

He explained that principal positions were shared based on an agreed template 50-50 for key offices between legacy APC members and newcomers, while remaining positions were distributed on a 60–40 formula

.

“The template was followed, There was clear understanding between the two groups. From ward to local government level, everything went peacefully”.

He expressed optimism that Plateau would witness one of its most peaceful electoral cycles in 2027, commending both the state governor and the national leadership of the party for promoting accommodation and internal democracy, saying APC has demonstrated brotherhood in their Congress elections.